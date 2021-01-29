Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) Major Shareholder Omaha Corp Boston Acquires 120,000 Shares

Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston acquired 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $1,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of BOMN opened at $28.22 on Friday. Boston Omaha Co. has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $754.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.03 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average of $19.61.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Boston Omaha had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. The company had revenue of $11.61 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Boston Omaha from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BOMN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Boston Omaha by 13.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Omaha by 141.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Omaha by 479.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Boston Omaha by 9.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Omaha by 20.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. The company is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. As of March 12, 2020, it operated approximately 3,000 billboards containing approximately 5,600 advertising faces of which 63 are digital displays.

