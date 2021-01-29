botXcoin Market Capitalization Tops $382.37 Million (BOTX)

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One botXcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, botXcoin has traded up 3% against the dollar. botXcoin has a total market cap of $382.37 million and approximately $81,873.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00066656 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.11 or 0.00818814 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00047901 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,367.20 or 0.03996611 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00014831 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017567 BTC.

botXcoin Profile

botXcoin (BOTX) is a coin. Its launch date was February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 coins. botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. botXcoin’s official message board is botxcoin.com/category/blog. The official website for botXcoin is botxcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

botXcoin Coin Trading

botXcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade botXcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase botXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

