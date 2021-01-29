Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Invests $202,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,051 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 628.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,523.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,396 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

NYSE EOG traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.08. 39,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,238,680. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.32 and its 200-day moving average is $45.83. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.00 and a 1 year high of $77.98. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.07 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

