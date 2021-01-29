Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) PT Raised to $56.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.71% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BYD. TheStreet raised Boyd Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Argus raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.91.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.33, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.88. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $50.77.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $599.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,248,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,341,115.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 49,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $1,985,491.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,779.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,669 shares of company stock worth $6,559,774. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

