Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.36.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDN. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Argus cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $102,230.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 475.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 803,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 663,784 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $356,000.

Shares of NYSE:BDN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.11. The stock had a trading volume of 39,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,813. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.48 and a fifty-two week high of $16.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC Markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 173 properties and 24.4 million square feet as of September 30, 2020.

