Braveheart Investment Group plc (BRH.L) (LON:BRH) Shares Gap Down to $39.00

Braveheart Investment Group plc (BRH.L) (LON:BRH)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $39.00, but opened at $35.00. Braveheart Investment Group plc (BRH.L) shares last traded at $38.00, with a volume of 1,240,110 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 33.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 30.92. The firm has a market cap of £13.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -370.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were given a dividend of GBX 42.75 ($0.56) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 78.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This is an increase from Braveheart Investment Group plc (BRH.L)’s previous dividend of $0.50. Braveheart Investment Group plc (BRH.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,000.00%.

In other Braveheart Investment Group plc (BRH.L) news, insider Vivian David Hallam sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27), for a total transaction of £52,500 ($68,591.59).

Braveheart Investment Group plc (BRH.L) Company Profile

Braveheart Investment Group plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, start-up, early stage, growth stage, expansion stage, growth capital, turnaround, restructuring, management buy-out, management buy-in, spinout, loan and mezzanine funding, and follow-on and secondary purchase stage investments in unquoted emerging companies.

