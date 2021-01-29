Brian Brandon Sells 2,001 Shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) Stock

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) EVP Brian Brandon sold 2,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $69,154.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,503 shares in the company, valued at $224,743.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CORE opened at $32.03 on Friday. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $36.33. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.55.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. Core-Mark’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CORE. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Core-Mark from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Core-Mark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORE. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Core-Mark in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Core-Mark in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Core-Mark by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Core-Mark in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Core-Mark in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. 91.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

