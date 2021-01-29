Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

NASDAQ:BDGE traded down $1.83 on Friday, hitting $26.00. The company had a trading volume of 27,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,554. Bridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $32.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Bridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 37.07%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDGE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Bridge Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Boenning Scattergood cut Bridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L bought 1,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.35 per share, for a total transaction of $37,158.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Etzioni Partners, Llc sold 46,265 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total value of $1,131,641.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,672 shares in the company, valued at $554,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 23,992 shares of company stock worth $520,066. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

About Bridge Bancorp

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

