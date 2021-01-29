Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) Shares Down 12.2%

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) shares were down 12.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.34 and last traded at $24.43. Approximately 3,788,311 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 796% from the average daily volume of 422,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.83.

Several research firms have recently commented on BDGE. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Bridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Bridge Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $482.74 million, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.40.

Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). Bridge Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Analysts forecast that Bridge Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Bridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.07%.

In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 1,526 shares of Bridge Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $37,158.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Etzioni Partners, Llc sold 46,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $1,131,641.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 23,992 shares of company stock valued at $520,066. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BDGE. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Bridge Bancorp by 2,364.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 38,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Bridge Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 524.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Bridge Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bridge Bancorp by 940.0% in the third quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 58.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE)

Bridge Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the BNB Bank that provide commercial and consumer banking products and services to small businesses, and municipal and consumer relationships. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits. The company offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, residential mortgage, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer, home equity, and construction and land loans; and mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations, and other asset backed securities.

