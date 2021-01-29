Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 12.13%.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $13.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.99. The firm has a market cap of $370.78 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

