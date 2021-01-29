Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,072 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $22,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BR. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Truist started coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.50.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 24,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.12, for a total value of $3,771,054.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,209,151.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 20,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $3,015,414.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,820 shares in the company, valued at $5,944,616.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,715 shares of company stock worth $15,188,880. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $144.83 on Friday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.90 and a 52 week high of $158.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

