Brokerages Anticipate ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $448.69 Million

Brokerages expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to report $448.69 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $442.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $456.00 million. ACCO Brands posted sales of $537.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $444.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.46 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 11.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet raised ACCO Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on ACCO Brands from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Pamela R. Schneider sold 8,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $75,276.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 157,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,581.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald M. Lombardi purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $341,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,084,472. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ACCO Brands in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 127.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACCO stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.11. 8,627 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,521. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.18. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $11.38.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

