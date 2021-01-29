Brokerages Anticipate Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to Post $0.14 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $83.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.81 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMPH. Northland Securities upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 6,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $121,261.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,495 shares of company stock worth $140,117. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $274,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

AMPH stock opened at $18.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.62. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $882.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

