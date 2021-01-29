Brokerages Anticipate Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $255.50 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) will announce sales of $255.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $257.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $254.00 million. Evolent Health posted sales of $237.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $924.43 million, with estimates ranging from $893.00 million to $941.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Evolent Health.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $264.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.52 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 52.35%.

EVH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Evolent Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Shares of NYSE:EVH traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.07. 578,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Evolent Health has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $19.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.45.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Evolent Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 118.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

