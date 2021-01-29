Brokerages Anticipate Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) will report $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00. Fortinet reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.29. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fortinet.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $651.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTNT. DA Davidson upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fortinet from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Fortinet to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.29.

NASDAQ FTNT traded down $3.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.75. 1,290,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,432. The company has a market capitalization of $23.50 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $155.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.24 and its 200-day moving average is $129.82.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,723,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 6,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $783,699.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,995.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,226 shares of company stock worth $5,383,987 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 12,525.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after buying an additional 20,381,220 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Fortinet by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,199,515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,319,414,000 after acquiring an additional 218,524 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,402,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $467,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,222 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,273,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,011,000 after purchasing an additional 129,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 873,876 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,951,000 after purchasing an additional 157,637 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortinet (FTNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.