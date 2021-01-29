Brokerages Anticipate HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.24 Billion

Equities research analysts expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to report sales of $15.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for HP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.02 billion. HP posted sales of $14.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full year sales of $58.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.60 billion to $59.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $58.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $56.43 billion to $61.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.08.

Shares of HP stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.34. 14,609,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,733,138. HP has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $26.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s payout ratio is 34.21%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 26,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $604,056.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,066.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 44,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $972,206.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 444,347 shares of company stock worth $10,445,257 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in HP by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,663 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in HP by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 54,583 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in HP by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,324,966 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $57,171,000 after buying an additional 113,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

