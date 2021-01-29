Brokerages Anticipate Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.57 Million

Equities analysts predict that Scorpio Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SALT) will post sales of $44.57 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Scorpio Bulkers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $25.49 million. Scorpio Bulkers posted sales of $60.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Bulkers will report full year sales of $155.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $135.33 million to $166.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $71.88 million, with estimates ranging from $27.38 million to $119.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Scorpio Bulkers.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.40). Scorpio Bulkers had a negative net margin of 109.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scorpio Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Scorpio Bulkers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Scorpio Bulkers from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE SALT traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.35. 1,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Scorpio Bulkers has a 52 week low of $10.70 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $187.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SALT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Scorpio Bulkers by 83.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 61.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 63.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,554 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 13.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,625 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 40.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. 27.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scorpio Bulkers Company Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 58 vessels that consist of 55 owned and finance leased vessels, including 17 Kamsarmax vessels and 35 Ultramax vessels; five time chartered-in Kamsarmax vessels; and one Ultramax vessel.

