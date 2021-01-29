Brokerages Anticipate Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $521.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) will announce sales of $521.79 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $550.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500.00 million. Spirit Airlines reported sales of $969.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $0.31. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $401.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.69 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Spirit Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.27.

SAVE stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.02. 227,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,790,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.86. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.59.

In related news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $131,050.00. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 26,780 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,396,000 after purchasing an additional 186,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth $529,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

