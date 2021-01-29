Brokerages Expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.39 Million

Analysts expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to announce $146.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Banner’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $141.76 million and the highest is $152.80 million. Banner posted sales of $138.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full-year sales of $575.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $558.90 million to $604.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $564.36 million, with estimates ranging from $546.58 million to $593.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Banner.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Banner had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.38%.

BANR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Banner in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Banner from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Banner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.25.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.97 and a 200-day moving average of $40.05. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Banner has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $55.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.44%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Banner during the third quarter worth about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Banner by 34.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Banner during the third quarter worth about $218,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Banner during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Banner during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

