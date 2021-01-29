Brokerages Expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to announce earnings per share of $2.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.70 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.10. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year earnings of $5.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $6.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%.

DKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.04.

In related news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $2,082,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 3,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $185,490.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 349,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,968,394.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,860 shares of company stock valued at $12,308,334 over the last ninety days. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 96.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,271,686 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $176,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,232 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,909 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $61,232,000 after purchasing an additional 418,568 shares in the last quarter. Woodson Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,686,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 533,397 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,982,000 after purchasing an additional 41,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 460,927 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,678,000 after purchasing an additional 183,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.78. The company had a trading volume of 52,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.12. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $13.46 and a 1 year high of $72.78.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

