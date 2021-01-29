Brokerages Expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $865.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to report sales of $865.17 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $864.89 million to $866.32 million. GoDaddy posted sales of $780.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full year sales of $3.31 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. GoDaddy had a negative net margin of 15.67% and a positive return on equity of 94.14%. The company had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. GoDaddy’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.87.

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.58. 810,199 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,183. GoDaddy has a fifty-two week low of $40.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.81. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of -25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.01.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,999 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $244,928.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,025,090.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 1,217 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $94,317.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,081,855. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,617 shares of company stock valued at $11,376,653 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,426,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 646.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,426,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,199 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at $69,628,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,159,000 after purchasing an additional 516,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 672,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,054,000 after purchasing an additional 301,764 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

