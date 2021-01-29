Brokerages Expect SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Will Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) will report earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for SPX FLOW’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.33. SPX FLOW posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX FLOW will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SPX FLOW.

Get SPX FLOW alerts:

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.73 million. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FLOW shares. Vertical Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,004,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SPX FLOW by 307.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 31,532 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPX FLOW by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 157,943 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in SPX FLOW by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in SPX FLOW in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FLOW opened at $54.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.53. SPX FLOW has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Food and Beverage, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers, primarily under the, APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX FLOW (FLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SPX FLOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX FLOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.