Brokerages Set Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Target Price at $24.80

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.80.

A number of research firms have commented on CUBI. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on Customers Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 9,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $132,188.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,775 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $47,841.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,600 shares of company stock valued at $373,500 in the last ninety days. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Customers Bancorp by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 631,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after buying an additional 121,703 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 12.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 310,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 34,102 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 4.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 72,232 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 161,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.22. 205,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 172,577. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $23.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. On average, equities analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

