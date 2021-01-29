Brokerages Set Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Target Price at $10.50

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

NASDAQ HRZN opened at $13.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $4.51 and a one year high of $13.81. The company has a market cap of $245.76 million, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The investment management company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 million. On average, research analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 29,231.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,642,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,231 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter worth $138,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

