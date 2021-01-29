Brokerages Set Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) PT at $71.00

Shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

A number of analysts have commented on KL shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th.

KL stock opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.51. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KL. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 738.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

