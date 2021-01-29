Brokerages Set Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Target Price at $49.00

Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NUAN shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim upgraded Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Nuance Communications from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $77,185.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,359,511.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 44,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total value of $1,496,461.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 768,832 shares in the company, valued at $25,986,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 329,454 shares of company stock worth $13,402,173. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

NUAN stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.95. The company had a trading volume of 57,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,334. The company has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 460.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.90. Nuance Communications has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $50.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $352.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.35 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

