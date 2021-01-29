Brokerages Set Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) PT at $161.71

Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $161.71.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 28,169 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Target by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 259,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,989 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,910,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.46. The stock had a trading volume of 27,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,808. Target has a 1-year low of $90.17 and a 1-year high of $199.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.14. The company has a market cap of $91.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Target will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

