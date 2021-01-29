Brokerages Set Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) PT at $30.29

Shares of Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.29.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 4,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 319,395 shares in the company, valued at $5,749,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Richard A. Graham sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $146,025.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 123,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,409,393.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TBPH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 738.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 63.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 436.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 18.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 13,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma stock opened at $18.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.08. Theravance Biopharma has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $31.54.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $18.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.58 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers YUPELRI, a once-daily, nebulized long-acting muscarinic antagonist used for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Its product portfolio also include TD-1473, a gut-selective pan-janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor that is in Phase IIb/III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, myelofibrosis, and ulcerative colitis, as well as for a range of inflammatory intestinal diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.

