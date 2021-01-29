Brokerages Set United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Target Price at $171.88

Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.88.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Cowen increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

NASDAQ UTHR traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $163.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,493. United Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $75.58 and a fifty-two week high of $176.31. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.52.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $1.43. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,573,000 after acquiring an additional 223,194 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 440,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,493,000 after acquiring an additional 171,218 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 246,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,942,000 after acquiring an additional 98,326 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,535,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,965,000 after buying an additional 60,778 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

