Brokers Issue Forecasts for Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO)’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.47 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.64. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on EMA. Raymond James set a C$63.00 price target on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.45.

TSE:EMA opened at C$53.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$53.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$54.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.30 billion and a PE ratio of 15.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01. Emera Incorporated has a 52-week low of C$42.12 and a 52-week high of C$60.94.

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.63 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.47 billion.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

