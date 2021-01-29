Brokers Offer Predictions for BIOLASE, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of BIOLASE in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.25). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for BIOLASE’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 541.14% and a negative net margin of 58.34%. The company had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BIOLASE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of BIOLASE from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOL opened at $1.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40. BIOLASE has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the second quarter worth $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of BIOLASE by 1,908.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 269,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 255,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the third quarter worth $306,000. 5.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.