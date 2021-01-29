Brokers Offer Predictions for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $5.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.50. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FIS. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.10.

FIS opened at $125.32 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $91.68 and a twelve month high of $158.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -696.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Fulton Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,291 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth $2,966,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 3,960 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, EVP Gregory G. Montana sold 17,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,556,190.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,921.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Insiders sold 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

