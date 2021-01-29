Brokers Offer Predictions for Graco Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Graco in a report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Graco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.52 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS.

GGG has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

GGG opened at $70.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.85 and a 200 day moving average of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 4,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total value of $256,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David M. Ahlers sold 55,800 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $3,740,274.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,955,254.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 121,104 shares of company stock worth $8,157,898. Corporate insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GGG. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Graco in the 3rd quarter worth $2,275,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Graco in the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Graco in the 3rd quarter worth $2,471,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,657,000 after acquiring an additional 29,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Graco by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

