Brokers Offer Predictions for NCR Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NCR)

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NCR in a research report issued on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $2.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.25. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NCR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NCR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NCR from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NCR from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. NCR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

NCR stock opened at $33.67 on Wednesday. NCR has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $39.30. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.31 and a 200 day moving average of $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. NCR had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in NCR by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in NCR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in NCR during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,312,000. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its stake in NCR by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 630,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,703,000 after acquiring an additional 130,518 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. The company operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Other segments. The Banking segment offers solutions for financial services industry, including digital banking, branch transformation, and digital connected services; software solutions and platforms, such as a multi-vendor ATM management systems software application suites; payment processing software; fraud and loss prevention applications; and cash management and video banking software, as well as related hardware products comprise ATMs, interactive teller machines, cash dispensers, and image processing and check hardware.

