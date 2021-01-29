Brokers Offer Predictions for Sierra Bancorp’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sierra Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Get Sierra Bancorp alerts:

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 26.64%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Sierra Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Sierra Bancorp has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $27.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.49.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSRR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 400.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $240,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 63.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 12,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total value of $46,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $919,115.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 3,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $82,803.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 380,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,327,628.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,588 shares of company stock worth $168,692. Insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.33%.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.