Brokers Set Expectations for Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO)’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will earn $2.34 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.18. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Get Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) alerts:

Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) (TSE:CPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$421.00 million during the quarter.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CPX. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.67.

CPX opened at C$36.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$35.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.41. Capital Power Co. has a 12-month low of C$20.23 and a 12-month high of C$38.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.34. The firm has a market cap of C$3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08.

In related news, Senior Officer Darcy Trufyn sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.86, for a total transaction of C$32,274.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,807,543.08. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 36,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.27, for a total value of C$1,303,790.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$690,621.87. In the last quarter, insiders sold 240,337 shares of company stock worth $8,286,249.

About Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power Co. (CPX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.