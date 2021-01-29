Brokers Set Expectations for McDonald’s Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for McDonald’s in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Bittner now expects that the fast-food giant will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.77. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q3 2021 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share.

MCD has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.61.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $206.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $154.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.92. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total value of $4,728,546.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,969,609.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total transaction of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 24.9% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 17,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its position in McDonald’s by 9.3% during the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 55,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $12,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in McDonald’s by 6.0% during the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 17,700 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

