Brokers Set Expectations for Texas Instruments Incorporated’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.63. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.22 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.70.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.49. The company had a trading volume of 24,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,903,828. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $93.09 and a 1-year high of $175.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.97. The stock has a market cap of $153.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,288,328.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $4,033,476.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 78,117 shares in the company, valued at $12,626,050.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,217,000. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,611.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 830,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,721,000 after acquiring an additional 781,854 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,543,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,440,000 after acquiring an additional 540,612 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 559.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 628,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,740,000 after purchasing an additional 533,214 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 903,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,038,000 after buying an additional 472,781 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

