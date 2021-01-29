Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Acquired by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 899,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,737 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management makes up 4.1% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $37,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 78,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 461,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,063,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 1,636,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,587,000 after purchasing an additional 530,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. 60.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

Shares of BAM traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.61. 194,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,239,208. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $45.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.88 and a 200 day moving average of $36.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,083.70 and a beta of 1.27.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.31). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

