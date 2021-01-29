Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.

Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 98,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of BAM opened at $39.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.03. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $45.61. The company has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1,083.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.11%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 27.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

See Also: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.