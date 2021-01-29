BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

Get BRP alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on DOOO. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BRP from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BRP from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of BRP from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.11.

DOOO stock opened at $67.69 on Tuesday. BRP has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $72.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 3.04.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that BRP will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.083 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.15%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of BRP by 229.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,414 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of BRP by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,604,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,743,000 after purchasing an additional 71,442 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BRP by 409.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 744,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,222,000 after purchasing an additional 598,432 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of BRP by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 579,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,302,000 after purchasing an additional 169,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of BRP by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 160,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,416 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP (DOOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.