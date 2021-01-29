Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BC opened at $87.50 on Friday. Brunswick has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brunswick from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on Brunswick from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Brunswick from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.86.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

