Brunswick (NYSE:BC) PT Raised to $99.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.14% from the company’s current price.

BC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Brunswick from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Brunswick from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brunswick from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

NYSE BC opened at $87.50 on Friday. Brunswick has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $94.32. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

