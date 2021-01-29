BTIG Research Increases D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $108.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 40.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DHI. 140166 raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $76.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $34,817.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,817.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 23,076 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $1,623,396.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,461.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,046 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,214 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 13.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,475,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $802,679,000 after buying an additional 1,757,328 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 70.0% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,054,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,974,000 after buying an additional 1,257,934 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 11.8% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,441,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $789,680,000 after buying an additional 1,105,627 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 42.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,527,437 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,149,000 after buying an additional 748,715 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 23.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,414,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,609,000 after buying an additional 463,358 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

