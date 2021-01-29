BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $74.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BYD Company Limited is principally engaged in the research, development, manufacture and distribution of automobiles, secondary rechargeable batteries and mobile phone components. It’s Automobiles and Related Products segment manufactures and sells automobiles, and auto-related moulds and components. The Company researches, develops, manufactures and sells batteries, which are applied on mobile phones, cordless phones, power tools and other kinds of portable electronic devices. Its rechargeable battery business provides lithium-ion batteries and nickel batteries. BYD’s mobile phone components and assembly business segment engages in the manufacture and sale of mobile handset components, such as housings and keypads; and provides assembly services. It has operations primarily in China, India, Hungary, and Brazil. BYD Company Limited is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Shares of BYDDY opened at $62.60 on Monday. BYD has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $72.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.12.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rechargeable battery and photovoltaic, handset components and assembly, and automobile businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Battery and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components and Assembly Service; and Automobiles and Related Products.

