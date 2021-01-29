Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Byline Bancorp had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 5.46%.

Shares of NYSE BY traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,267. Byline Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $20.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.41%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BY. TheStreet downgraded Byline Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Byline Bancorp from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

