C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Trading Down 5.7%

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)’s share price was down 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $136.71 and last traded at $139.60. Approximately 1,708,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 3,757,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AI shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.89.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.04.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $340,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $472,000.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

