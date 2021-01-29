Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.13.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cabot from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cabot from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cabot from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the third quarter valued at $124,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 23.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the third quarter valued at $214,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CBT traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.88. 4,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,414. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.98. Cabot has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $49.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Cabot had a negative net margin of 9.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $659.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

