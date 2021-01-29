CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.72 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.84. CACI International posted earnings of $3.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that CACI International will report full year earnings of $15.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.66 to $15.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $15.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.35 to $16.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.25.

In other news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total transaction of $49,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,016.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 236,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,427,000 after buying an additional 37,545 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 176,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,531,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,120,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 138.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,187,000 after buying an additional 27,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CACI International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 44,783 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,546,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

CACI opened at $246.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. CACI International has a 1 year low of $156.15 and a 1 year high of $288.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

