Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)’s stock price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.04 and last traded at $39.87. Approximately 643,209 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 405,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.90.

CALM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of -0.23.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.33. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. Cal-Maine Foods’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 23.1% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

